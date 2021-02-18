State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

