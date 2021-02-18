State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 7,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $16,233,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 368,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

