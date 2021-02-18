Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $359.10 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $359.10 million and $98.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00832441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.01 or 0.04947454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016824 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

