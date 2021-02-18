Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,855.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 101.9% against the dollar. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $51,855.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018775 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 242.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,639,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

