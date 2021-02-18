Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Purchases 2,375 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SPLP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

