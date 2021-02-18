Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $37.90 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Steem has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $172.60 million and $37.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,036.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.36 or 0.01350719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.93 or 0.00456399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003604 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 391,582,654 coins and its circulating supply is 374,608,560 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

