Steem Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $173.55 million and $34.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,638.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.47 or 0.01368087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00476076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00036423 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 391,927,395 coins and its circulating supply is 374,953,301 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

