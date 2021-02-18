SteepCoin Hits One Day Volume of $51.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $93,697.46 and approximately $51.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.35 or 0.00882022 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

