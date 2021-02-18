Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.49

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.49 and traded as high as C$47.22. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$46.45, with a volume of 127,547 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJ shares. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

