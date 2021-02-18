Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.08

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUGOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

