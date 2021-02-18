Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.07 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00059101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00298332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,492 coins and its circulating supply is 22,453,198,504 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

