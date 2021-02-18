Stereotaxis (STXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

