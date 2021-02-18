stETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

