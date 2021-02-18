Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

