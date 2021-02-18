Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up about 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

