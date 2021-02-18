SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

