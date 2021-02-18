Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to $2.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

BNEFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 13,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.