STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE STM opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $21,414,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

