Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 18th (DDOG, DRD, ECOM, EGP, FCPT, FMTX, FR, GEGYY, GLDD, HL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 18th:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

