Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (ANDHF, BDI, BHC, BNE, BNEFF, BU, CMMC, CPG, DREUF, EHMEF)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 18th:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $38.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$4.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.75 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $137.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

