Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (ANDHF, BDI, BHC, BNE, BNEFF, BU, CMMC, CPG, DREUF, EHMEF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 18th:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $38.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$4.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.75 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $137.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

