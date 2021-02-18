Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (ARSUF, BDRFY, BTI, CGEMY, CLZNY, CNHI, DLAKY, EUXTF, FLL, FLUIF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 18th:

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). Union Gaming Research issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is developing its lead ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in a late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. It has collaborations with some leading drugmakers, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging.However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine for growth. In 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, has delayed the launch of the candidate.”

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Varta (ETR:VAR1) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

