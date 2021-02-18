Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (BDRFF, DAI, DWNI, GYC, RY, VONOY, VOW3, VTGN, WB, WOR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 18th:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$116.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

