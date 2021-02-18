Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 146,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.