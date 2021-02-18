Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 818 call options.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.69 and a beta of 0.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

