StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,845,000 after purchasing an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.