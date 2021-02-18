STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

