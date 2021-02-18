STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Up 7.3%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.36. 373,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 175,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

