Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 422.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

