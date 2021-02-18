Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.23

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.23 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 257.73 ($3.37). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 22,382 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.31. The stock has a market cap of £158.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

