Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.03 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $203.07 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00018804 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 243% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,392,658 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

