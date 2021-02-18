Streamr (DATA) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Streamr has a market cap of $95.21 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

