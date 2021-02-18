Strong Price Reaches $78.43 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Strong has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $202,928.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $78.43 or 0.00152443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

