StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,436.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,361,344,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,948,149,862 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

