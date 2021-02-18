Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Stryker worth $204,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

