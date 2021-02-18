Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Ally Financial worth $81,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

