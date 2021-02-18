Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $97.66 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Quest Diagnostics worth $97,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.