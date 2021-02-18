Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 147,806 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of State Street worth $95,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

