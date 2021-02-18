Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,385 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Moderna worth $98,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at $171,827,684.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,474,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock worth $64,393,262. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.83.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

