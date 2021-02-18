Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,844,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,378,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $145.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.