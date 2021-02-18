Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW) Trading Up 76.5%

Summit Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNTW) shot up 76.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Summit Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNTW)

Summit Networks Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the distribution of glass craft products. It intends to establish business or to acquire and/or invest in existing environmental technology businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Vancouver, London.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.