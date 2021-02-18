Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
