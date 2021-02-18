Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

