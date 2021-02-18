Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

