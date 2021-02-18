SUN (SUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.20 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $38.20 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.74 or 0.00032622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00450066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00075808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00417755 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.