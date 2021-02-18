Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.68. 10,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,002,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

