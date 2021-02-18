SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 309,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,979. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

