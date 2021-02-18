SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. SunPower updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.88. 155,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,979. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.