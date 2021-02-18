Sunrun (RUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RUN opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.46 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,383 shares of company stock valued at $85,792,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

