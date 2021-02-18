Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 2,878,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,337,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

