Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Down 7.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.78. 24,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,433,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

