Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 11% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,532,325 coins and its circulating supply is 307,954,991 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

